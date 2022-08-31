JUST IN
Patanjali to grow oil palm on 38,000 hectares in nine Arunachal districts
Fresh intake, higher offshoring in IT sector impacting revenue per employee
Sector majors line up for power ministry's 10 mn smart meter tender
Campa Cola set to compete in aerated drinks space with new owner Reliance
Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, scrutiny needed, says CCI: Report
BSE 200: Adani stocks outperform indices, Zomato down 57.8% in 2022 so far
GMR Group to divest 30% stake in Indonesia's PT GEMS for $420 mn
Maruti Suzuki's initial EVs will be in upper segment: R C Bhargava
eB2B share of $1.2 trn B2B general trade mkt to be $100 bn by 2030: Redseer
ONGC gets Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as third interim chairman in a row
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Patanjali to grow oil palm on 38,000 hectares in nine Arunachal districts
Business Standard

Reliance Industries ups O2C play as competitive intensity grows

Adani, TCG among key rivals in the sector

Topics
Reliance Industries | RIL | PVC pipe

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries, RIL
Photo: Shutterstock

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) may have to contend with competition sooner than later in oil-to-chemicals (O2C), its largest business segment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 20:28 IST

`
.