Reliance Jio 6th Anniversary: Check the plan, offers and benefits

Reliance Jio has completed six years in the Indian market. On the occasion of the 6th anniversary, the company has introduced an offer for its customers. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has rolled out a new annual plan of Rs 2,999 for its users.
The company made this announcement on their Twitter handle on September 5, Monday and briefed about the benefits on the sixth anniversary of Jio with a Rs 2,999 plan, and urged people to subscribe to it.
"6 BIG benefits on 6 years of Jio, with ₹2999 plan. Recharge now, " tweeted the Telecom company.
6 BIG benefits on 6 years of Jio, with ₹2999 plan.— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) September 5, 2022
Recharge now: https://t.co/BhYBHZwt3H@RelianceDigital pic.twitter.com/tYM8Im3q5y
Reliance Jio 6th anniversary: Benefits
On the occurrence of the 6th anniversary, Reliance Jio is giving six extra benefits to its users. The Rs 2,999 plan is already live and here are the six benefits, it offers:
- Additional 75 gigabytes (GB) of high-speed data
- Rs 750 discount on using Ixigo
- Netmeds coupons offering a minimum discount of Rs 750
- 50 percent discount on a six-months pro pack
- Rs 500 off on the purchase of electronics from Reliance Digital
- Ajio coupon to offer more than Rs 750 discount on purchasing worth Rs 2,990 and more.
Surprisingly, this is a limited-period offer and will end soon. You can avail of this offer on the official website of Jio and in selected offline stores.
Reliance JIO 6th Anniversary: What is the new plan?
Reliance Jio introduced the Rs 2,999 plan that offers unlimited calling and Rs 2.5GB of data per day. It also features 100 SMS per day and an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, this plan will be valid for a year (365 days).
The same plan was introduced by Reliance Jio during the Independence Day celebrations. It seems that the organisation has extended the plan for more users. The plan has been live since September 3 and will end anytime soon, as it is a limited-period offer.
If you want this plan, you can recharge your phone via offline and online channels including jio.com, the MyJio app or other online recharge platforms. Moreover, the date vouchers and coupons in the plan are non-transferable.
How to use the 6th anniversary offers coupons?
Redeeming the coupon offers is not a difficult task. Once you have recharged your Jio number with the Rs 2,999 prepaid plan, all vouchers and coupons will be credited to the 'My Coupons' section of your personal account in MyJio app. Here is how you can redeem all your offer coupons.
- Login to MyJio app
- Visit Voucher and Coupon section
- Pick the eligible voucher/coupon for usage
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 17:43 IST