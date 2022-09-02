JUST IN
As RIL announces big capex plans, analysts fear dent in return ratios
Business Standard

After Patanjali, Reliance Retail could be the next big disruptor in FMCG

Other FMCG companies will have to increase their advertising spends in segments Reliance makes a meaningful acquisition in order to stay competitive.

Topics
Reliance Retail | FMCG | Patanjali Ayurved

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Reliance, Reliance Industries
According to a source in the know, the company is looking at more acquisitions and are also looking at regional brands.

At the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries earlier this week, Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Retail Ventures, announced that the company is foraying into the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. But analysts say that only time will tell if this will lead to a disruption in India’s FMCG market.

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 06:10 IST

