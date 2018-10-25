Reliance Jio amasses over 51% market share in broadband services

has amassed over 51 per cent market share in the on the back of healthy 12.17 million subscriber additions in August.

In fact, the new subscribers added by the Mukesh Ambani-owned firm are among the highest number of user additions ever since the company started charging for services.

According to data released by the (Trai), Jio has a market share of 51.60 per cent in broadband (wired+ wireless) services as on August.





is the number two telco with a market share of 21.21 per cent in followed by at 11.05 per cent and Idea Cellular at 9.54 per cent.

BSNL has a 4.39 per cent market share in said according to the reports received from 296 operators, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 460.24 million at the end of July 2018 to 463.66 million at the end of August with a monthly growth rate of 0.74 per cent.