Reliance Jio offering JioFiber free for 30 days, announces tariff plan

Reliance Jio on Monday announced tariff plans for its JioFiber internet broadband service. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company said it was offering its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service free of cost for a 30-day trial. Called ‘NAYE INDIA KA NAYA JOSH’, the broadband plans start at Rs 399 for a month with unlimited data and symmetric internet speed. Moreover, JioFiber has partnered with several over-the-top platforms and it is offering free subscription for up to 12 such OTT apps.
“JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger.
We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to Join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world,” Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.ALSO READ: Facebook, Jio tie-up will bring 25 million SMEs online: Ajit Mohan
Here are JioFiber tariff plan details:
Rs 399 – 30Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls
Rs 699 – 100Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls
Rs 999 – 150Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, 11 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,000 for free
Rs 1,499 – 300Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free
JioFiber no-condition 30-day free trial details:
- 150 Mbps truly unlimited internet
- 4K set top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost
- Free voice calling
- If you don’t like the service, we will take it back, no questions asked.
- The 30-day free trial is applicable for all new customers
Services you get with JioFiber:
Internet: Symmetrical speed for equal upload and download experience
OTT subscription: Access to the 12 PAID OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. at no extra cost. From YouTube on TV to binge
Unlimited calls: Free voice and video calls
JioMeet: Free access to JioMeet app for video conferencing
JioGames: For online gaming
Dates to remember:
Free trail is valid only for new JioFiber customers activating from September 1
To reward loyalty, existing JioFiber users are to be given the following special benefits:
- Plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans
- Any JioFiber customer onboarded between 15th and 31st August will also get the
- 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio app.
