Reliance Jio offering JioFiber free for 30 days, announces tariff plan

on Monday announced tariff plans for its JioFiber internet broadband service. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company said it was offering its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service free of cost for a 30-day trial. Called ‘NAYE INDIA KA NAYA JOSH’, the broadband plans start at Rs 399 for a month with unlimited data and symmetric internet speed. Moreover, JioFiber has partnered with several over-the-top platforms and it is offering free subscription for up to 12 such OTT apps.

“JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger.

We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to Join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world,” Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Here are JioFiber tariff plan details:

Rs 399 – 30Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls

Rs 699 – 100Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls

Rs 999 – 150Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, 11 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,000 for free

Rs 1,499 – 300Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free

JioFiber no-condition 30-day free trial details:

150 Mbps truly unlimited internet

4K set top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost

Free voice calling

If you don’t like the service, we will take it back, no questions asked.

The 30-day free trial is applicable for all new customers

Services you get with JioFiber:

Internet: Symmetrical speed for equal upload and download experience

OTT subscription: Access to the 12 PAID OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. at no extra cost. From YouTube on TV to binge

Unlimited calls: Free voice and video calls

JioMeet: Free access to JioMeet app for video conferencing

JioGames: For online gaming

Dates to remember:

Free trail is valid only for new JioFiber customers activating from September 1

To reward loyalty, existing JioFiber users are to be given the following special benefits: