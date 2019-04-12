Reliance Jio brings current affairs, news offerings on single platform

-
Reliance has launched a digital product, JioNews, in the form of a mobile application as well as web-based service to consolidate all of its current affairs and news offerings on a single platform.
The app offers users 150+ live news channels, 800+ magazines, 250+ newspapers, famous blogs, and news websites from India and across the world.
JioNews is a consolidated offering of JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with additional offering of Live TV and videos.
