Reliance Jio brings current affairs, news offerings on single platform

Reliance has launched a digital product, JioNews, in the form of a mobile application as well as web-based service to conso­lidate all of its current affairs and offerings on a single platform.

The app offers users 150+ live channels, 800+ magazines, 250+ newspapers, famous blogs, and websites from and across the world.

is a consoli­dated offering of JioXpressNews, JioMags and with additional offering of Live TV and videos.