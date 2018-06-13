Reliance Jio double dhamaka offer: Know new plans, data offers, discounts

Reliance Jio, a Mukesh Ambani owned telecommunication service provider, on June 12 reduced the price of Rs 149 and Rs 399 prepaid plans, and also revised the per day data offering on several plans. The new plans, however, get no change in terms of validity. Touted as the ‘Double Dhamaka offer’, the new plans with revised data offers can be availed on all recurring recharges made in June.

Reliance Jio: Rs 149 recharge plan

Under the Double Dhamaka offer, the telecom operator is offering the Rs 149 monthly recharge plan (28 days) at 20 per cent discount, which brings down effective price to Rs 120. However, the discount is valid only on the recharges made via MyJio app. The new plan now comes bundled with 3GB data per day for 28 days, instead of 1.5GB data. The existing plan benefits such as free access to Jio apps suite, unlimited free voice calls (local and roaming) and free SMS remain the same.





Reliance Jio: Rs 199 recharge plan

In the new Rs 199 monthly recharge plan (28 days), the telecom operator is now offering 3.5GB data per day valid for 28 days, instead of 2GB data that the plan used to come bundled with earlier. This pack, however, is not eligible for 20 per cent discount. The existing plan benefits such as free access to Jio apps suite, unlimited free voice calls (local and roaming) and free SMS remain the same.



Reliance Jio: Rs 299 recharge plan

In the new Rs 299 monthly recharge plan (28 days), the telecom operator is now offering 4.5GB data per day valid for 28 days, instead of 3GB data that plan used to come bundled with earlier. This pack is not eligible for 20 per cent discount. The existing plan benefits such as free access to Jio apps suite, unlimited free voice calls (local and roaming) and free SMS remain the same.





Reliance Jio: Rs 399 recharge plan

In Rs 399 quarterly recharge plan, the company is offering flat discount of Rs 100, which brings down the effective price to Rs 299. The discount can be availed only on the recharges made via MyJio app. The new plan now comes bundled with 3GB data per day for 84 days, instead of 1.5GB data. The existing plan benefits such as free access to Jio apps suite, unlimited free voice calls (local and roaming) and free SMS remain the same.





Reliance Jio: Rs 498 recharge plan

In the new Rs 498 quarterly recharge plan (84 days), the telecom operator is now offering 3.5GB data per day valid for 84 days, instead of 2GB data that plan used to come bundled with earlier. This pack is not eligible for 20 per cent discount. The existing plan benefits such as free access to Jio apps suite, unlimited free voice calls (local and roaming) and free SMS remain the same.





Reliance Jio: Rs 499 recharge plan

In the new Rs 499 quarterly recharge plan (91 days), the telecom operator is now offering 3.5GB data per day valid for 91 days. This plan is the new addition to Jio’s existing quarterly recharge plans and comes bundled with benefits such as free access to Jio apps suite, unlimited free voice calls (local and roaming) and free SMS remain the same.