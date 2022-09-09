JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Jio going with Nokia, Ericsson to roll out 5G network in October

Sources say that Airtel is planning a similar launch of 5G in most of the same cities from October onwards

Topics
5G | Reliance Jio | Bharti Airtel

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Jio
Jio expects to be present with 5G in all urban centres by end of 2023

Reliance Jio is close to finalising its contract with telecom gear maker Ericsson to roll out its 5G network in Mumbai and Maharashtra and Kolkata and West Bengal in the first phase of its launch in October. And it is going with Nokia for the lucrative Delhi circle, and Chennai, which includes Tamil Nadu, say sources aware of the development.

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 01:06 IST

