Reliance Jio launches its 'True 5G' services in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, Independence Day Offer: Free perks worth Rs 3000
Reliance Jio 6th Anniversary: Check the plan, offers and benefits
True North acquires minority stake via own fund in Accion Group for $93 mn
Reliance Jio Cloud-linked laptops likely to cost less than Rs 10,000
Reliance Jio True 5G: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more
-
Reliance Jio on Saturday said it has launched its True 5G services in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
With this, the telecom company has extended its True 5G network to 226 cities in the country.
Haridwar is the second city in the state after Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services, a Reliance Jio press release said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that the 5G services by Jio network, which started from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, has been extended to Haridwar".
With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar but also the pilgrims visiting the holy city from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims coming on Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 17:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU