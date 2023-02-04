JUST IN
Reliance Jio launches its 'True 5G' services in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Reliance Jio on Saturday said it has launched its True 5G services in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

With this, the telecom company has extended its True 5G network to 226 cities in the country.

Haridwar is the second city in the state after Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services, a Reliance Jio press release said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that the 5G services by Jio network, which started from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, has been extended to Haridwar".

With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar but also the pilgrims visiting the holy city from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims coming on Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 17:36 IST

