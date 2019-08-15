Reliance Jio-Microsoft cloud tie-up likely to hurt Amazon Web Services

Reliance Jio’s partnership with Microsoft Cloud to enter the data centre market will give a huge boost to the Washington-headquartered company in the small and mid-sized business (SMB) segment where it has traditionally lagged Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cloud application services, or software as a service (SaaS), is on track to be the fastest-growing market segment in India this year, accounting for nearly half of the public cloud services revenue. So far this year, Adani Group has announced plans to enter the data centre space with Rs 70,000-crore investment plan. ...