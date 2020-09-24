Reliance Jio starts in-flight mobile services on 22 international airlines

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio looks to take on incumbent operators in postpaid mobile market
Reliance Jio announces range of postpaid plans to take on rivals
Reliance Jio announces JioPostpaid Plus scheme, starting at Rs 399
Jio postpaid plans: BofA, CLSA think its not a threat to Airtel; here's why
After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,656 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms
-
Reliance Jio is now offering in-flight mobile services on 22 international flights with its postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator has partnered with airlines for in-cabin mobile services, including voice, data and SMS. While data and SMS services are available in all partner airlines, the outgoing voice services are available only in select airlines. Moreover, incoming voice calls are not included in the in-flight communication services offered by Jio.
On September 22, Reliance Jio announced JioPostpaid plans starting at Rs 399, bundled with free subscription of the commonly used over-the-top platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.
Besides, the plans include free access to Jio apps suite.
The plans start at Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 1,499. In all the tariff plans, the company is offering unlimited voice and messages and data rollover facility. Moreover, the company is offering additional postpaid connection under its family plan at Rs 250 per connection.ALSO READ: Jio postpaid plans: BofA, CLSA think its not a threat to Airtel; here's why
JioPostpaid Plans: Details
- Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription
- Jio apps
- Family plan at Rs 250 per connection
- Data rollover (up to 500 GB)
- Wi-Fi calling
- In-flight connectivity
- Free international roaming in USA and UAE
- India (back home) calling at Rs one through Wi-Fi calling on international roaming
- International calling (ISD) starting at 50 paisa per min
|Partner Airlines
|Airports Served
|Services Enabled
|In-cabin services
|Aer Lingus
|Scheduled transatlantic routes between Ireland and Orlando, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC, Newark, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, New York and Toronto.
|Data and SMS
|2
|Air Serbia
|AeroMobile services are available on flights from Air Serbia’s Belgrade hub to New York
|All Services
|3
|Alitalia
|New Delhi AeroMobile services are available on international flights, to destinations including New York, Miami and South America from Alitalia’s hub airports Milan and Rome
|All Services
|4
|Asiana Airlines
|Asiana Airlines’ inflight mobile phone network is available on flights from its Seoul hub to China, Japan, Philippines, Singapore and the United States.
|SMS and Voice
|5
|Biman Bangladesh Airlines
|New Delhi; West Bengal AeroMobile services on selected flights to global destinations from its Dhaka hub
|All Services
|6
|Cathay Pacific
|Connected flights will depart from Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong hub to destinations including Bangkok, Singapore, Osaka and other long-haul destinations.
|Data and SMS
|7
|Egypt Air
|New Delhi EgyptAir offer AeroMobile services on selected flights to Europe , USA, Canada, South Africa and Asia.
|All Services
|8
|Emirates
|New Delhi; Bangalore; Chennai; Mumbai and more AeroMobile is available on over 300 flights every day, to and from Dubai.
|All Services
|9
|Etihad Airways
|New Delhi; Bangalore; Chennai; Mumbai and more AeroMobile services are available on flights to and from Abu Dhabi. The services are subject to airline scheduling, and cannot be guaranteed, please check onboard announcements for connectivity options on your flight.
|All Services
|10
|Euro wings
|Connected flights will depart from EuroWing’s German hub in Cologne, travelling to destinations including Cuba, Phuket, Dubai and Barbados.
|All Services
|11
|EVA Air
|AeroMobile services are available on flights to and from Taipei, New York, Los Angeles and Vietnam.
|Data and SMS
|12
|Kuwait Airways
|New Delhi; Mumbai The service is available on flights from Kuwait International Airport to various long-haul destinations.
|All Services
|13
|Lufthansa
|New Delhi; Bangalore; Chennai; Mumbai Lufthansa serve routes worldwide from their Munich and Frankfurt hubs.
|Data and SMS
|14
|Malaysia Airlines
|Mumbai Malaysia Airlines operate its connected A350 aircraft on flights to and from London Heathrow, Japan (Narita International Airport) and Hong Kong from their hub in Kuala Lumpur.
|All Services
|15
|Malindo Air
|New Delhi; Bangalore; Chennai; Mumbai and more AeroMobile services are available on flights to and from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
|All Services
|16
|SAS Scandinavian Airlines
|SAS operate connectivity services on domestic Scandinavian routes and long haul flights to USA, Hong Kong, China and Japan
|All Services
|17
|Singapore Airlines
|New Delhi; Mumbai AeroMobile services are available on routes to and from Singapore including London Heathrow, Hong Kong, Australia and Tokyo
|Data and SMS
|18
|SWISS
|Swiss operate connectivity services on domestic Scandinavian routes and long haul flights to USA, Hong Kong, China and Japan
|All Services
|19
|TAP Air Portugal
|Scheduled routes to South and Central America including; Brazil, El Salvador and Mexico.
|Data and SMS
|20
|Turkish Airlines
|New Delhi; Mumbai; Chennai The service is available on flights from Turkish Airlines Istanbul hub to various long-haul destinations.
|Data and SMS
|21
|Uzbekistan Airways
|Uzbekistan Airways offer AeroMobile services on selected flights to destinations including Europe, Asia and USA
|All Services
|22
|Virgin Atlantic
|New Delhi The service is available on selected flights from Manchester and London Heathrow
|All Services
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU