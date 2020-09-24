Reliance Jio starts in-flight mobile services on 22 international airlines

is now offering on 22 international flights with its postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator has partnered with airlines for in-cabin mobile services, including voice, data and SMS. While data and SMS services are available in all partner airlines, the outgoing voice services are available only in select airlines. Moreover, incoming voice calls are not included in the in-flight communication services offered by Jio.

On September 22, announced JioPostpaid plans starting at Rs 399, bundled with free subscription of the commonly used over-the-top platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides, the plans include free access to Jio apps suite.

The plans start at Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 1,499. In all the tariff plans, the company is offering unlimited voice and messages and data rollover facility. Moreover, the company is offering additional postpaid connection under its family plan at Rs 250 per connection.

JioPostpaid Plans: Details

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Jio apps

Family plan at Rs 250 per connection

Data rollover (up to 500 GB)

Wi-Fi calling

In-flight connectivity

Free international roaming in USA and UAE

India (back home) calling at Rs one through Wi-Fi calling on international roaming

International calling (ISD) starting at 50 paisa per min