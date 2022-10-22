Reliance Jio starts rolling out 5G-enabled public wi-fi in Rajasthan

JUST IN
Yes Bank Q2 standalone profit falls 32% to Rs 153 cr on higher provisions
Reliance Jio has launched 5G-enabled wi-fi service at temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan and it will be expanded to other public places with high footfalls

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio has launched 5G-enabled wi-fi service at temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan and it will be expanded to other public places with high footfalls like railway stations and educational institutions, the company said on Saturday.

Jio has also started rolling out 5G services in Chennai. The company has extended the Jio Welcome offer to the city. Under the offer, customers with invitation only will get access to 5G service during the beta trial and they will be able to access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 gigabit per second.

"Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled wi-fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to the Jio True5G Welcome Offer," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash M Ambani said in a statement.

The company said it is introducing "JioTrue5G-powered wi-fi services" in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and other places.

Reliance Jio has plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled wi-fi services.

"As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G," Ambani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 15:50 IST

