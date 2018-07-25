Reliance Jio to invest Rs 500 bn in fibre-to-home foray; launch by year-end

Reliance Jio, which is set to disrupt the fixed broadband as well as media and content delivery platform segments with the launch of fibre-to-home (FTH) services, will invest Rs 500 billion on last-mile connectivity of 50 million homes with fibre over the next two to three years, according to sources close to the company.

A team of around 10,000 people was being put in place for the FTH roll-out, said sources, adding this would be one of the largest and fastest deployments of FTH broadband services anywhere in the world. Jio’s target is to ensure that customers use an ...