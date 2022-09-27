Reliance Retail launches lifestyle departmental store format Centro

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail launches fashion and lifestyle departmental store 'Centro'
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
ISRO all set to launch SSLV on August 7; here's all you need to know
NASA Artemis I: Fuel seals repaired, likely to launch moon rocket on Sep 23
US Fashion brand Gap returns to India, signs deal with Reliance Retail
-
Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, announced the launch of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro.
Centro will have over 300 Indian and International brands in categories such as apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear, luggage and accessories.
“Reliance Centro’s core offerings are curated to make it a one-stop fashion destination for the fashion conscious mid-premium segment customer,” the company said in its release.
The 75,000 sq ft departmental store has a range of over 20,000 style options for all age groups.
The company also has Reliance Trends format stores, which typically has stores with a maximum of 20,000 sq ft area.
Reliance Centro stores are bigger and will offer a wider range of items.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 18:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU