Business Standard

Reliance Retail launches lifestyle departmental store format Centro

Will have over 300 Indian and International brands in categories such as apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear, luggage and accessories

Topics
Reliance Retail | Reliance Group | Retail sector

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Retail
The 75,000 sq ft departmental store has a range of over 20,000 style options for all age groups (Representative Photo)

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, announced the launch of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro.

Centro will have over 300 Indian and International brands in categories such as apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear, luggage and accessories.

“Reliance Centro’s core offerings are curated to make it a one-stop fashion destination for the fashion conscious mid-premium segment customer,” the company said in its release.

The 75,000 sq ft departmental store has a range of over 20,000 style options for all age groups.

The company also has Reliance Trends format stores, which typically has stores with a maximum of 20,000 sq ft area.

Reliance Centro stores are bigger and will offer a wider range of items.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 18:54 IST

`
