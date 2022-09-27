Reliance Retail launches lifestyle departmental store format Centro

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, announced the launch of its & departmental store format, Reliance Centro.

Centro will have over 300 Indian and International brands in categories such as apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear, luggage and accessories.

“Reliance Centro’s core offerings are curated to make it a one-stop destination for the conscious mid-premium segment customer,” the company said in its release.

The 75,000 sq ft departmental store has a range of over 20,000 style options for all age groups.

The company also has format stores, which typically has stores with a maximum of 20,000 sq ft area.

Reliance Centro stores are bigger and will offer a wider range of items.