Reliance Retail net profit grows 36% in Q2; revenue up 44.5% YoY

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, registered a 36 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,305 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) compared to last year, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) from operations jumped 75.9 per cent to Rs 4,286 crore.

The country’s largest retailer’s cash profit for the quarter rose 45 per cent to Rs 3,324 crore. Net revenue from operations surged 44.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 57,694 crore, while gross revenue stood at Rs 64,920 crore, up 42.9 per cent.

The company said the quarter was marked by an operating similar to pre-Covid times as the pandemic’s impact waned. “Across town classes, consumer sentiment remained positive on the back of key promotional events and early onset of festivities,” it said in a release.

“Our retail business delivered record performance with strong revival in footfall, store additions, and digital integration. continues to provide a compelling proposition of great shopping experience and superior value across consumption baskets and price points,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement.

The company said the business delivered record revenue and profits during the quarter led by broad-based growth across all consumer baskets.

During the quarter, the retailer had 16,617 stores operational, and 795 new stores were opened. Also, the area of operation stood at 54.5 million sq ft. It is now the only Indian retailer with more than 50 million sq ft of retail space under operation. It also saw its registered customer base growing 28 per cent YoY to reach 221 million.

As consumers returned to stores, received over 180 million footfall across formats and geographies in the quarter, a growth rate of 23 per cent over the pre-Covid period.

added 5.4 million sq ft of warehousing space during the quarter.

The retail major said digital commerce and new commerce businesses posted strong growth with daily orders up 53 per cent year-on-year and the merchant base was up two times over last year.

JioMart, its cross-category horizontal platform, continued its growth journey during the quarter. The platform strengthened its capabilities by augmenting the catalogue size and seller base multifold, it said. Its sale ‘Tyohar Ready Sale’ saw strong performance, resulting in 2.5 times growth in traffic and three times app installations.

“Reliance Retail continues to invest in acquisitions and partnerships to enter new categories, strengthen our service capabilities and extend our reach to new markets. Each of the acquired businesses are on their way to becoming leaders in their own segments,” it said.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail acquired a majority stake in Mayuri Kumkum, the company that owns and operates Insight Cosmetics.

In consumer electronics, Reliance Retail said, it witnessed strong double-digit growth driven by higher bill values and conversions as more and more customers visited its stores. It recorded its best-ever August 15th “Digital India Sale” with instant discounts, cross-category promotions, and a variety of affordability options that offered a superior value proposition to customers.