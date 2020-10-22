Renault expands sales network, adds 34 sales, service outlets in 2 months

-
Auto maker Renault India on Thursday said it has added 34 sales and service touchpoints across the country over the last two months.
This marks a total of more than 90 new touchpoints that the company has added across India in less than a year, Renault India said in a statement.
The new dealership facilities have been set up in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, it added.
With this expansion, Renault has bolstered its network presence to more than 415 sales and 475 plus service touchpoints, which include 200 plus workshop on wheels at locations across the country, the automaker said.
"The company's network presence is strategically expanding which is a testimony to the encouraging response that we are receiving, from both our customers and dealer partners. We are not only attracting new dealers in these times, but also getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners," Renault India Head - Sales and Network Sudhir Malhotra said.
An increasing network presence is making it possible for the company to cater to more customers across the country, and thereby playing an important role in maintaining consistent sales volumes, he added.
Renault achieved sales of 8,805 units in September, its highest sales volume in a month in 2020.
The automaker holds a market share of 3.2 per cent in the passenger vehicle segment this year as against 2.5 per cent market share it held last year.
India is one of the key markets for the France-based Groupe Renault and has been a part of the top 10 global markets on a cumulative sales basis for the last few years.
Renault sells models like Kwid, Triber and Duster in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
