JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Isro ahead of TCS among top-rated tech workplaces in India: Report
Business Standard

Renault India to hike prices by 1.5% from January over input costs

Some of the carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Isuzu and Toyota Kirloskar have already announced hiking their vehicle prices from January

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Renault
Logo of Renault (Photo: Reuters)

European automaker Renault Tuesday announced up to 1.5 per cent increase in its vehicle prices in India from January.

The increasing input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates have necessitated the company to revise upwardly its car prices, which will help it partially offset the increased costs, it said in a release.

Some of the carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Isuzu and Toyota Kirloskar have already announced hiking their vehicle prices from January to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

ALSO READ: Nissan-Renault alliance can survive Carlos Ghosn crisis: Mitsubishi Motors

Renault India product range comprises Renault Duster, Kwid, Lodgy and Captur.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements