Renault India to hike prices by 1.5% from January over input costs

European automaker Renault Tuesday announced up to 1.5 per cent increase in its vehicle prices in India from January.
The increasing input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates have necessitated the company to revise upwardly its car prices, which will help it partially offset the increased costs, it said in a release.
Some of the carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Isuzu and Toyota Kirloskar have already announced hiking their vehicle prices from January to offset increasing input and distribution costs.
Renault India product range comprises Renault Duster, Kwid, Lodgy and Captur.
