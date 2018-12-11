Jagdish Mitra to head Tech Mahindra's Enterprise Business from January 1

IT firm Tuesday said its will now head the Enterprise Business with effect from January 1, 2019.

Mitra's appointment, along with a few others, is part of Tech Mahindra's efforts to drive growth and lead the digital transformation journey, the company said in a statement.

"With his rich experience in the digital space, he (Mitra) will drive growth across Enterprise Business Verticals and Strategic Business Units. He will also drive Strategic Partnerships and Alliances for Tech Mahindra," it added.

Besides, -- currently the at -- will take over as President, at

Sanjeev Nikore, who currently leads Strategic Initiatives, will take over as the at

"I wish everyone a great success in their respective roles. This will help the organisation accelerate the digital transformation journey, as part of the TechMNxt charter. I am confident that this team will propel Tech Mahindra's growth globally," the IT firm's MD and CP Gurnani said.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra looks at upcoming global 5G rollouts as a big opportunity

Earlier this year, Tech Mahindra had announced the appointment of as its Chief Financial Officer, and Harshvendra Soin as the