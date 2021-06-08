ReNew Power merger with blank-check company RMG II gets CCI nod

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sharpens push to win Asia SPAC market share: Report
ReNew Power to provide free Covid-19 vaccination to employees, families
Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020 at $4.8 billion, raises dividend
ReNew Power lines up $9 billion over 4 years in India's green push
ReNew Power pins hopes on Nasdaq listing for funding need till FY25
-
The proposed merger of ReNew Power with blank-check company RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMG II) has received clearance from the Competition Commission.
A blank-check company is a developmental stage firm that does not have established business plan.
An official release on Tuesday said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved exchange of equity shareholding by existing shareholders of ReNew Power Pvt Ltd with shares of ReNew Global Ltd, along with a reverse triangular merger of subsidiary of ReNew Global with RMG II.
ReNew Power is into generating electricity through non-conventional and renewable energy sources.
The deal would result in the first major overseas listing of an Indian company via the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) route.
A SPAC is a shell or blank-check company and its sole aim is to raise capital via an initial public offering to acquire a private business at a later date and then take it public without going through the traditional IPO route.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU