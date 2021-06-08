Royal Enfield donates Rs 2 cr for Covid relief work in Tamil Nadu

Mid-sized motorcycle maker on Tuesday said it has presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the government for COVID-19 relief work.

CEO Vinod K Dasari handed over the cheque to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

" is the home of motorcycles and we are committed to support the State in all its efforts to combat the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

"Our commitment to extend support to the state government today is being accompanied by a host of initiatives that Royal Enfield is undertaking in the region to extend relief to the community," Dasari said in a statement.

The company, part of Eicher Motors, continues to assess the situation closely and will undertake any further steps required to extend further support towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the long run, he added.

Royal Enfield has three manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu at Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal.

