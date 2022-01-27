ReNew Power sells its rooftop solar portfolio to Fourth Partner Energy

-
Nasdaq-listed ReNew Power sold its rooftop solar portfolio of 117 Mw to Bengaluru-based Fourth Partner Energy (FPE) at a value of Rs 672 crore. Fourth Partner Energy is backed by TPG and Norfund.
ReNew in a public statement said the cash proceeds from the sale would stand at Rs 535 crore, after accounting for the debt of Rs 137 crore. With the sale, the run-rate-adjusted EBITDA for ReNew’s total portfolio will be reduced by Rs 70-72 crore, the company said.
Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew Power, said, “Strong capital discipline is a core value for ReNew. This sale illustrates the value that can be released through sale of assets and enhances our ability to capitalize on higher-return opportunities in the near term.”
