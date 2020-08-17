Residential property launches back on track as consumer sentiment improves

With hopes of recovery in residential sales, several have lined up new launches in the coming quarters with improved consumer sentiment and construction activities getting back to normal.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, which had put all launches on hold till August, has seven new projects lined up for the second and third quarters. With these projects lined up across South India from Q2FY21 onwards, the company is targeting to get back to the pre-Covid quarterly run-rate of over Rs 1,000 crore of gross bookings and collections from second quarter of FY21.

“The sales numbers in the second quarter will definitely be more than twice the previous quarter,” said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Estates, during an investor call.

“The company’s focus on affordable/mid-income housing projects in South India and expected recovery in hotel business in FY22E will enable the company to get its growth story back on track,” according to an ICICI Securities estimate.

Another Bengaluru-based player, Puravankara, has lined up 11 projects in FY21 with total investment of around Rs 3,000 crore. Of these, three have been launched recently.





“Our three recent project launches garnered good traction not only in terms of enquiries, but also in bookings. While there is an uptick in demand, customers are now looking at projects that fulfill their post Covid needs,” said Ashish R Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara. The new launches also mark the company’s re-entry into the Mumbai market.

Despite a 56 per cent fall in residential launches in the first half of the year from the second half of 2019, Anarock Property Consultants believes consolidation in residential is expected to gain ground with branded players to gain a share of 75-80 per cent. Sales declined by 49 per cent during the period.

The Brigade Group, which had moved a few of its to later quarters is also planning to launch new projects in 2-3 quarters in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The total investment in these projects is over Rs 1,000 crore.

“We believe that the demand for by bigger brands like Brigade will continue to be there even in these difficult times. Therefore we will continue to launch new projects after a proper market assessment,” said Rajendra Joshi, CEO, residential business at Brigade Group.

Some players still continue to be cautious and see how the pandemic plays out in the coming months. “We will launch new projects but before that we are waiting and watching how this pandemic pans out. Demand is slowly coming to pre-Covid days,” said a Sobha spokesperson. The company has forthcoming located across nine cities, with a total built-up area of 14.36 msft.

In Mumbai, developers such as Oberoi Realty are banking on Diwali to launch new projects.

Godrej Properties, which has 15 million sq ft of launches planned in FY21, is waiting for approvals to launch new projects.

"As long as regulatory approvals are received in time, we will go ahead with our planned launches. We will, of course, have to be agile and tweak our strategy if needed after gauging the market environment,” said Pirojsha Godrej in a recent interview with Business Standard.

Gaurav Kumar, managing director, capital markets and residential business at CBRE India believes that pent-up demand of the past six months, reduction in interest rates of home loans, availability of completed units and the ‘work-from-home’ imperative are all expected to contribute to a strong recovery in the second half of 2020.

"We are already seeing signs of a revival with sales in the mid-market segment picking up across all metro cities,” Kumar said.

However Amit Bhagat, managing director of fund management company ASK Property Investment Advisors suggests developers to be cautious:

"It is advisable for developers to plan launches for affordable and mid segment housing in H2 of 2020-21 since demand will gradually come back. It will be prudent to do a financial closure with tied up construction finance to avoid over dependence on cash flow from pre sales,” Bhagat said.