Transporters mull surrendering vehicles as loan moratorium comes to an end

Sluggish economic activity, low freight availability and an end of the moratorium period on August 31, may force transporters to surrender 45,000 to 50,000 vehicles to financiers, as per the estimates of Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training (IFTRT), a New Delhi-based think-tank. A sharp month-on-month drop of 10 per cent in the freight rates for the current month, has also added to transporter's woes.

“The situation is very fragile,” says S P Singh, senior fellow at IFTRT. The consolidation phase has started, while some are trying to trim the business, others are looking to get out of it, he added. The situation will worsen after August 31. “We see at least 45,000 to 50,000 vehicles getting surrendered as the transporters will not be able to meet the payment obligations,” says Singh. With no view on the recovery of the loan already disbursed, getting finance for a new vehicle is also an issue and the loan rejection rates are very high, he added.

But Umesh Revankar, managing director and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance Co, the largest financier of pre-owned commercial vehicles, dismisses there is a crisis in the making. “I don’t see repossession or surrendering of vehicles happening. It’s just a hype being created by people. Financiers will allow their customers to work out their problem and come back.” A lot of financiers, including STFC, has been providing working capital requirements, he said. “There is no challenge as such and our customers will not face any problem.” With lockdown easing, things are improving month-on-month, he said.

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) contracted by 16.6 per cent in June compared to 33.8 per cent in May and a record 57.6 per cent slide in April. This is likely to pull down first-quarter gross domestic product of 2020-21, the data for which would be released this month-end. Economists view the reduction in pace of contraction as a function of a pent-up demand.

Meanwhile, an end of holiday on 30 September from paying road tax among other things, is also bothering truck owners. On June 9, the government extended the validity date of motor vehicle documents till September 30, 2020. These include documents such as validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned documents. This was the second time the government extended deadline due to the lockdown.

Balmalkit Singh, former president of Bombay Goods Transport Association, seconds IFTRT’s Singh. “The demand is extremely sluggish. Only 40 per cent of the fleet is being utilised. Most of the transporters will not be able to meet their commitment leading to a default. It’s going to be a major crisis if the moratorium is not extended.” All these months despite transporters have been able to survive because of the EMI holiday. High diesel prices and low freight have been weighing on the business, he added.

Earlier this month, in a letter to Shaktikant Das, the Reserve Bank of India governor, the transporters’ apex body, All India Motor Transport Congress, sought an extension for the moratorium till December 31, 2020.

A poor demand and high operating costs which includes diesel prices, toll charges etc have taken a toll on the transporters and the moratorium provided them some relief, AIMTC said in its letter to Das. “On behalf of road transport fraternity of India, we earnestly urge to your goodself for “Extending the moratorium period at least till December 31, 2020 and then restructuring of loans thereof, to be further reviewed depending upon the ground realities,” they wrote.