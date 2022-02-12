Result season: Higher commodity prices dent corporate India's Q3 margins

-
ALSO READ
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged
Claim and counter-claim: Health insurance key point of debate in pandemic
-
Higher commodity prices have dented Corporate India's Q3FY22 margins said HDFC Securities in a research report.
According to the report, the ongoing results season is behaving largely on expected lines as far as topline growth is concerned.
However, margins across the board have fallen mainly due to higher commodity prices.
Lately, Covid triggered supply side issues as well as other global developments have pushed commodity prices higher.
Besides, it pointed out that the inability to fully pass higher cost due to "not so robust demand" especially from the rural side have added to the trend.
"Some large corporate results are yet to report and one will watch as to whether the trend continues or reverses."
"Q4 also will see some impact of the latest Omicron related disruptions."
Amongst sectors, stocks of PSU banks have performed well.
However, refining, consumer durables, cement sectors stocks have performed below expectations.
"Among sectors, textile, sugar or ethanol, engineering, PSU Banks, footwear, select chemical, steel, media, and IT stocks have done well."
"Auto, paints, Life Insurance, pharma, refining, consumer durables, cement sectors have disappointed."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU