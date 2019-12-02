Retail lending to stay steady in coming quarters: Axis Bank's Pralay Mondal

JUST IN
Business Standard

Nidhi Rai  |  Mumbai 

Pralay Mondal, Executive Director- Retail Banking, Axis Bank is of the opinion that retail lending will stay steady on the back of demand growth in home loans and gross domestic product (GDP) improvement. Speaking to Nidhi Rai on the sidelines of a product launch, Mondal added that the bank is not seeing any stress in the retail lending segment.

What is your outlook on retail lending? Is there any stress? No, we don’t see any stress in retail lending. Portfolios of banks are performing reasonably well, (though) some stress is there in non-bank financial company (NBFCs) ...

First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 18:37 IST

