Retail portion of Bharat Dynamics' offer for sale subscribed 40%

The retail portion of the Bharat Dynamics offer for sale (OFS) saw bids for just 1.67 million shares, 40 per cent of the total 4.12 million on offer. Including bids for non-retail investors, the OFS garnered 85 per cent subscription, helping the Centre raise Rs 770 crore.
Meanwhile, shares of Bharat Dynamics fell 5 per cent on Wednesday, extending their two-day fall to 18 per cent. The shares last closed at Rs 314 per share.
The base price for the OFS was set at Rs 330 per share, while retail investors were offered an additional discount of Rs 20 per share. This was the second disinvestment by the government for the current financial year. Last month, the Centre had mopped up nearly Rs 5,000 crore by divesting in Hindustan Aeronautics.
The disinvestment target for the year has been set at Rs 2.1 trillion.
