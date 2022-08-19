JUST IN
Retail protection demand should come back in H2 of FY23: HDFC Life MD & CEO
Price hikes in Q2 will be bigger than Q1: Godrej Consumer Products CFO
For streaming to be same size as TV, discipline is must: Sameer Nair
Embassy REIT has delivered 50% total returns since listing: Vikaash Khdloya
I do not see any significant downside to markets, says Vikas Khemani
Focusing on non-motor, non-health space: Future Generali India Insurance MD
Soft PoS will empower merchants in a big way: Worldline (India) CEO
The NBFC sector is on a strong wicket: SCUF MD & CEO Y S Chakravarti
Essential to export 8 mt sugar next year: Triveni Engineering MD and V-C
Shree Cement 'very bullish', setting up new factories: MD Bangur
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Domestic air traffic drops 7.7% in July on the back of higher fares
US ranitidine litigation unlikely to have impact on Indian pharma: Analysts
Business Standard

Retail protection demand should come back in H2 of FY23: HDFC Life MD & CEO

Vibha Padalkar talks about the company's performance in Q1 and its growth plans going forward

Topics
HDFC Life Insurance | Insurance Sector | Life Insuracnce

Subrata Panda 

Vibha Padalkar
Vibha Padalkar, Managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) at HDFC Life Insurance

The life insurance industry has seen decent growth in this financial year (FY23) so far, albeit on a low base, with the unlocking of the economy and easing of supply side constraints. In this backdrop, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance spoke to Subrata Panda about the company's performance in Q1 and its growth plans going forward. Edited Excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on HDFC Life Insurance

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 01:18 IST

`
.