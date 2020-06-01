Retailers, mall owners now willing to resolve differences over rentals

After a standoff of nearly two months, retailers and mall owners are now willing to resolve their differences with regard to rentals. This comes as the Unlock 1.0 phase is set to see a gradual reopening of various activities.

Malls will reopen on June 8 in most parts of the country barring Mumbai, where the state government has decided against it for now. This is owing to the rising coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the city. Given that there is a clear timeline regarding mall re-openings, developers and retailers have begun negotiations, multiple sources have told Business ...