JUST IN
In-store sales back in vogue: Apparel retailers see record revenues in Q2
DMRC's woes may continue after Delhi govt refuses bailout for RInfra dues
Adani group gets approval for NDTV open offer boosting takeover bid
Cummins Inc, Tata Motors team up to develop hydrogen-powered engines
Brokerages see margin expansion at auto firms as outlook turns positive
LIC has an edge over insurance firms: Gains market share in FY23
SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices
Reliance Jio aims to bring Kolkata under 5G service coverage by June 23
Smartworld Developers expect sales worth Rs 250 cr from retail project
Power System Operation Corporation renamed to Grid Controller of India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NMDC Q2 net profit declines 62% to Rs 885 crore due to lower income
Business Standard

In-store sales back in vogue: Apparel retailers see record revenues in Q2

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Trent, Shoppers Stop, Arvind Lifestyle, and TCNS Clothing Company saw their revenues hitting an all-time high in the September quarter

Topics
Brand Retailers | Festive sale | Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

Shopping, mall, sale, shops, restaurants, retailers, brands, customers, buyers, people, consumers
Customer sentiment was strong in the quarter and continues to be so in the Q3

Apparel and lifestyle retailers saw their cash registers ringing for the second consecutive quarter, aided by strong festival demand and the reopening of offices, as people thronged physical stores to shop after two years of the Covid pandemic.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brand Retailers

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 21:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.