Rewriting the script: Tech, wider footprint boost multiplexes' growth story

Despite being a cinema-loving country, screen penetration in India is among the lowest in the world, with an average of six screens per million people (KPMG in India's media and entertainment report, 2019). Compare that to 46 screens per million people in China and 23 per million in the US.

Smells like opportunity for growth, right? Throw in events, product launches and kids' birthday parties and you have the perfect recipe to make the most of the opportunity. Last year was probably the best for the multiplex industry for more ways than one. The box office collections in financial ...