Riding a positive wave, digital firms may see V-shaped ad recovery in H2

Online companies seem to be on a roll when it comes to advertising. If the Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship race is an indicator, then only digital firms showed interest and commitment to invest.

According to IPL Commissioner Brijesh Patel, the rest — including big names such as Tatas and Patanjali — were keen but had not put bids. Ashish Bhasin, chief executive officer (CEO), APAC, and chairman, India, Dentsu Aegis India, says digital firms are riding a positive wave. "The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have increased the rate of online adoption sharply in ...