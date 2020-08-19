JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

From telecom to retail, RIL splurges $3.1 bn in 3 years on acquisitions

Chemists' body writes to Mukesh Ambani against RIL's investment in Netmeds
Business Standard

Riding a positive wave, digital firms may see V-shaped ad recovery in H2

"It is significant that no other medium, barring digital, will achieve growth in 2020," says Sam Balsara, CMD, Madison World

Topics
digital companies | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Online companies seem to be on a roll when it comes to advertising. If the Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship race is an indicator, then only digital firms showed interest and commitment to invest.

According to IPL Commissioner Brijesh Patel, the rest — including big names such as Tatas and Patanjali — were keen but had not put bids. Ashish Bhasin, chief executive officer (CEO), APAC, and chairman, India, Dentsu Aegis India, says digital firms are riding a positive wave. "The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have increased the rate of online adoption sharply in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 22:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU