RIL lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over $7 bn on India INX

Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over USD 7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in and

The securities include the USD 4 billion worth jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity.

The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over USD 41 billion, he added.

"We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX," Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.

"The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)