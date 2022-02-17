RIL lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over $7 bn on India INX

-
ALSO READ
SBI lists $650-mn green bonds on India INX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
SBI lists maiden issue of $300-mn Formosa bonds on India INX
IRFC garners $500 mn through green offshore bonds; lists bonds at GIFT City
HC rejects CBI challenge to order allowing Chidambaram to inspect paper
India's forex reserves decline $1.14 billion to $640.8 billion
-
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over USD 7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC.
The securities include the USD 4 billion worth jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity.
The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.
Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over USD 41 billion, he added.
"We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX," Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.
"The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU