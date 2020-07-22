JUST IN
RIL m-cap tops Rs 13 trn, cementing firm in world's top-50 most valued

In dollar terms, the company is now valued at $175 billion, fully-paid shares end at Rs 2,004, up 1.64 per cent, partly-paid shares at Rs 1,107

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The market value of fully-paid shares currently stands at Rs 12.7 trillion

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL)'s market capitalisation on Wednesday topped the Rs 13 trillion mark.

In dollar terms, the company is now valued at $175 billion, cementing its place among top-50 most-valued firms globally.

Fully-paid shares of RIL ended at Rs 2,004 up 1.64 per cent, while partly-paid shares ended at Rs 1,107.

The market value of fully-paid shares currently stands at Rs 12.7 trillion and that of partly-paid shares is Rs 46,765 crore, giving it a total market cap of Rs 13.17 trillion. Only earlier this month, RIL had crossed the Rs 12 trillion m-cap mark.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 17:15 IST

