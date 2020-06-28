RIL steps on the gas in agritech business, expands farm-to-fork model

Reliance Industries (RIL) is foraying into the growing agritech business through a combination of online technology, leveraging the strength of its new partner Facebook and collaborations in farm equipment innovations as part of its move to expand its “farm to fork” model.

For its own retail supply for Reliance Fresh and other stores and also for the soon-to-be-launched e-commerce play through JioMart, the focus is on ensuring a 12-hour delivery schedule between the harvest to the store by sourcing nearly 50 per cent of all vegetables required by consumers shopping in ...