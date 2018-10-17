JUST IN
Reliance Industries clocks record quarterly net profit of Rs 95.16 bn in Q2
RIL to buy majority stakes in Den Networks, Hathway Cable for Rs 52.3 bn

It will make a primary investment of Rs 29.40 billion through a preferential issue for a 51.3 per cent stake in Hathway

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Wednesday said it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for Rs 52.30 billion.

RIL will make a "primary investment of Rs 20.45 billion through a preferential issue under Sebi regulations and secondary purchase of Rs 2.45 billion from the existing promoters for a 66 per cent stake in DEN", the company said in a statement.

Also, it will make a primary investment of Rs 29.40 billion through a preferential issue for a 51.3 per cent stake in Hathway.

RIL would also make open offers to minority shareholders of GTPL Hathway Ltd, a company jointly controlled by Hathway with 37.3 per cent stake, and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel and Datacomm Limited, a subsidiary of Hathway.
