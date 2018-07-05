RIL to create hybrid online-to-offline retail platform: Ambani at AGM 2018

Reliance Industries' (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director on Thursday said the company saw its biggest growth opportunity "in creating a hybrid, online-to-offline new commerce platform".

According to Ambani, who was addressing the shareholders at the company's 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), the new commerce platform will be created through integration of its offline retail arm and online technology platform.

He further said Reliance Retail's revenue grew by 100 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 690 billion last year.