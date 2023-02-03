JUST IN
Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses

Growing global and domestic demand, better semiconductor chip supplies, and softening commodity prices are powering the automotive manufacturer's ride out of losses

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

After seven tough quarters, Tata Motors is back on the road to profitability with the opening of global markets after the Covid-19 pandemic, an improvement in the supply of semiconductor chips, softening commodity prices, a revamp of the brand identity, and the launch of a series of successful products.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:35 IST

