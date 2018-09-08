Road to resolution: Potential bidders for Aircel could buy company in parts

Potential bidders for cash-strapped Aircel have been offered the option of buying assets of the company instead of looking at acquiring the firm. The specific assets for which potential bidders like Airtel and Reliance Jio, as well as a leading private equity fund, have shown an interest include its optic fibre and enterprise business.

Both the companies, however, declined to comment on the issue and the final bids have not come in. Under Regulation 29 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the “resolution professional may sell unencumbered assets of the ...