Robotics firm ARAPL Raas raises funding for warehouse automation

ARAPL RaaS, a and automation company, said on Monday it has raised $0.7 million within two months of its existence as it strengthens its 10-minute delivery in supply management.

The start-up, a subsidiary of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL), will use the fresh capital to build a completely automated robotic experience zone for warehouse automation. There is intense competition in instant commerce, as Zepto, Swiggy, Grofers, and even ride-hailing firm Ola promise 10-minute delivery.

ARAPL RaaS will use the funds to make world-class Swarm AI, where multiple robots are interconnected forming a swarm. It will be the first time any company in India will be making Swarm AI for 120 robots working together, said the company.

The firm said its USP (unique selling point) is that it can achieve 900 picks per person per hour with the mission of reducing the cost of warehouse operations through automation.

“We are building a robust ecosystem for Robot As A Service (RaaS) which will change this Industry from Capex to Opex model. This automation will make the backend ready for a 10min delivery model,” said Milind Padole, MD of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL).

Founded in 2021, ARAPL the brand brings its unique offering RaaS- Robotics as a Service that is pay per use basis. It uses AI and machine learning to automate every aspect of the service they provide.

“We as a company understand that customers need end-to-end solutions instead of a piecemeal or fragmented approach. For us to achieve this milestone, is only a natural progression, as we understand what the customer is looking for,” said Robinson Philipose, co-founder and CEO ARAPL RaaS.

Debjit Roy, chairperson, research and publication office at Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and who is a member of the company’s advisory panel, said ‘through a lost-cost and high-throughput automation business model, RaaS.ai is well-positioned to support the auto-replenishment of grocery, e-commerce and other retail brands FCs and achieve short fulfillment times.