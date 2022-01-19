Rocketlane raises $18 mn in series A round fund led by 8VC

-
-
Rocketlane, a purpose-built customer onboarding platform, announced that it has closed a $18 million Series A funding round. The Series A is being led by previous Asana investor, 8VC, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and prominent angel investor, Gokul Rajaram.
Today’s funding announcement comes just seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing the total capital invested to $21 million. The funding will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing, and grow the Rocketlane team.
The idea for Rocketlane grew out of the founding trio’s own problems with onboarding customers for Freshchat—Sri, Deepak, and Vignesh had built Konotor, an in-app messenger that was acquired by Freshworks and relaunched as Freshchat.
Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder, Rocketlane, said, “This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth, and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we’ve established. We were also just named a leader by G2 in the client onboarding category.”
“Customer onboarding represents a new two-sided project management problem that simply cannot be addressed by a patchwork of existing project management tools,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, Partner & CTO, 8VC. “Rocketlane has dared to provide a fresh new take to serve this category. They have shown stunning execution to deliver a thoughtful and extensible product that is experiencing rapid adoption.”
“The Rocketlane team is off to a fast start towards establishing category leadership in the customer onboarding domain and has grown at a rapid clip in the last 6 months. We’re excited to double down on our investment here and welcome 8VC to the partnership,” said Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix India.
“Nexus is thrilled to support the Rocketlane team on their journey to becoming a global category leader in the customer onboarding and services automation space. We are seeing an increase in the number of global software companies looking to use Rocketlane’s platform to accelerate their time to value, reduce churn, boost their NPS, and make their customer success function a source of enduring competitive advantage,” said Sameer Brij Verma, Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners.
Rocketlane has quickly become a global leader in onboarding, with customers such as Chargebee, ParcelLab, Yellow.ai, LinkSquares, Appcues, and Netcore.
Rocketlane also runs Preflight, an invite-only Slack community for onboarding, implementation, and CS professionals. Currently serving 1200 members, the community, Srikrishnan said, is a part of Rocketlane’s holistic approach to help businesses level up and make their implementation process seamless.
