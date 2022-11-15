JUST IN
ONGC Q2 profit tumbles 30% to Rs 12,826 crore on windfall tax woes
Business Standard

Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad to hire 1,400 amid edtech sector turbulence

Signs up new leases for 335K sq ft space in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida

Topics
Ronnie Screwvala | EdTech | Indian startups

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad
upGrad has signed up new leases in the last few months for 3,35,000 sq ft of space across four cities in the country (In Image: Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad)

At a time when there is a growing number of edtech companies laying off employees in a bid to conserve cash and focus on profitability amid a funding winter, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad is expanding its facilities and hiring talent.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 21:09 IST

`
