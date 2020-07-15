Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 79.4 times, generates bids worth Rs 27K cr

Rossari Biotech received 79.4 times the demand of shares on offer in its initial public offering (IPO), on Wednesday, the last day of the issue. The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed more than 85 times, wealthy investor portion was subscribed 240 times, while the retail investor portion garnered 7.2 times subscription.



The IPO saw over 600,000 applications and generated bids worth over Rs 27,000 crore.



Given the high demand, the IPO is likely to be priced at the top-end of the price band of Rs 423-425 per share. At the top end, the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,207 crore on post IPO basis. Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the investment banks handling the issue.



Rossari is the first IPO to hit the since a national lockdown was declared in early-March.



The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have forced many to hold back their IPO plans. The company manufactures chemicals used in the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries.



For the year ended March 2020, Rossari Biotech reported a net profit of Rs 65 crore on revenues of nearly Rs 603 crore.



Analysts said that while the pricing of the IPO was a bit aggressive, its debt-free status post the IPO and expanding margins made it an attractive buy.

