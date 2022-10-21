Route Mobile Q2 net profit rises 74.5% to Rs 73.6 cr, revenue jumps 94%

JUST IN
Torrent Pharmaceuticals net profit falls 1% on US, German markets
Business Standard

Enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile on Friday posted a 74.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 73.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile on Friday posted a 74.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 73.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 42.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations jumped by 94 per cent to Rs 845.84 crore from Rs 435.67 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

"I'm happy to announce that we have achieved yet another best quarterly revenue and operating profit to date. With this we mark six consecutive quarters of sequential revenue and adjusted PAT growth, demonstrating the stability of our business model.

"This is despite the geopolitical tensions, massive volatility across various currencies, and various other uncertainties that we are all grappling with," Route Mobile Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Rajdipkumar Gupta said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Route Mobile Limited

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:36 IST

