Royal Enfield Himalayan gets Tripper navigation system among other upgrades

on Thursday announced the launch of its Himalayan motorcycle in India. The RE Himalayan 2021 model gets three new colour variants, Tripper navigation system, and improved windscreen among notable upgrades.

The adventure-tourer is part of company’s ‘Make It Yours’ (MiY) initiative, which allows customers to personalise and accessorise the motorcycle online through RE smartphone app and website, and offline at dealerships. Priced Rs 201,314 (ex-showroom, Chennai) onwards, the Himalayan 2021 is currently available for bookings and test rides in the country.

The Himalayan 2021 will be available in granite black (mix of matte and gloss), mirage silver, and pine green colours, in addition to the existing rock red, lake blue and gravel grey colour options. The Himalayan gets the Royal Enfield Tripper module, placed alongside the instrumental cluster, for turn-by-turn navigation assistance. It is a tiny circular display module for navigation purpose. Built on Maps Platform, the module provides real-time directions when paired via the Royal Enfield mobile app.

Besides, the new model gets new seat with better cushioning for improved riding comfort. The bike also gets new windscreen and rear carrier. The rear carrier on the new Himalayan now comes with an additional plate to ensure secure fastening and placement of luggage. Additionally, the rear carrier is placed at a lower height. Besides, the new model gets ergonomically adjusted front rack for minimal interference around the legs while riding.