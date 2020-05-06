Royal Enfield starts production at Chennai, 120 dealers back in business

Bullet maker said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing facility at Oragadam on May 6.

The company also said that 120 dealers have opened shop and another 300 are expected to start in May.

Royal Enfield’s manufacturing operations were suspended on March 23, in line with Government directives of to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Subsequent to the new directives issued by the Government on May 1 on resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities on May 6, the company said.

The firm's anufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff working a single shift. Employees and shopfloor staff are residing in and around the plant site in order to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation. There will be complete compliance to social distancing norms and workplace sanitisation.





Operations at two other units - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will start in a phased manner.

All other locations, including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical

Centre will remain shut, and employees will work from home for the time being.

While the majority of dealer network will remain closed, 120 dealerships have begun partial operations. The firm expects around 300 dealerships in all to be operational by mid-May. Strict safety measures and social distancing norms will be followed at dealerships as well.

During the period of the lockdown, Royal Enfield extended warranty and free service validity for two months. It will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory and administrative guidance, the company said.