RPower, Jet Airways among 34 stocks expelled from NSE's derivative segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced expulsion of 34 securities from the derivatives, also known as futures and options (F&O), segment.
The move follows tightening of section criteria for stocks in the derivatives segment by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last year.
Some of the stocks that have been expelled include Ajanta Pharma, Allahabad Bank, Jet Airways, Suzlon and Reliance Power.
NSE has said the existing unexpired contracts for the securities for the month of April, May and June will be available for trading.
However, no contracts will be available for trading in these 34 securities from June 28.
Sebi had tightened the derivatives framework to curb speculative trading.
India’s cash-to-derivatives turnover is considered to be one of the highest globally.
Currently, securities belonging to 196 companies are traded in the F&O segment.
