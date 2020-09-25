Rs 20,000 cr tax dispute: Vodafone wins arbitration case against India

-
UK’s Vodafone Group Plc has won an international arbitration the Indian government over retrospective tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore, said media reports on Friday.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that conduct of India’s Income Tax Department is in breach of 'fair and equitable' treatment, said CNBC-TV18 and Mint.
The tribunal ruled that the Indian government's imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone is in breach of the investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands, Reuters reported while quoting a source.
