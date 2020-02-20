JUST IN
Sunil Mittal meets Prasad, tells Airtel will clear AGR dues before March 17

RSDCL, NTPC sign agreement to develop 925-Mw solar park in Jaisalmer

As per the agreement, RSDCL will develop infrastructure in the solar park and NTPC will develop the solar projects

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Ltd (RSDCL), a subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation, and NTPC on Thursday signed an agreement to develop 925 MW capacity solar park at Nokh in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

RSDCL Chairman Anil Gupta and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Executive Director Mohit Bhargava signed the agreement here in the presence of Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla.

As per the agreement, RSDCL will develop infrastructure in the solar park and NTPC will develop the solar projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalla said the state government has given many relaxations and facilities in recently issued solar energy policy, and wind and hybrid energy policy.

Saying that Rajasthan has vast potential for solar and wind energy which should be tapped, he asked investors to avail the benefits of the state's policies.

Kalla also asked Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) officials to initiate research and development activities in the field of energy storage. Referring to the Budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, the minister said provisions have been made to promote solar energy in urban areas through rooftop solar systems.

RRECL Chairman and Principal Secretary - Energy Ajitabh Sharma said that RSDCL will invest about Rs 450 crore in infrastructural development, while NTPC is expected to invest more than Rs 3,500 crore in the project.

First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 20:37 IST

