Russia- Ukraine crisis: Rescue plans & a look at past evacuations

India sounded airlines on Monday to plan flights to evacuate Indians stuck in Ukraine. Under the Aircraft Act, the government can ask airlines to make their aircraft available during an emergency situation.
While sources said Air India and SpiceJet had planned to operate four flights, all plans had to be cancelled after the closure of Ukrainian airspace.
Airlines executives said the Ministry of External Affairs had planned to operate flights in Moldova. But Moldova also shut its airspace by 2 pm.
According to the latest information from MEA, Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post, Zohanyi, to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine.
