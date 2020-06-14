Trusted QSRs will recover first, maybe in 6 months: Westlife's Amit Jatia

Amit Jatia, vice-chairman, Westlife Development, which runs McDonald’s stores in the West and South of India, believes that western quick-service restaurants (QSRs) will recover quickly in the post-Covid world. He says that consumers will accept the new pandemic-induced ‘normal’ and get on with their lives.

Masks, he says, will be a regular feature and health and hygiene will be foremost on most people’s minds. In an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto, Jatia indicates the road ahead for his company against this backdrop. Edited excerpts: How has Unlock 1.0 ...